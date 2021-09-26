Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$10.52 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$15.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.13.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.75 target price (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.28.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.