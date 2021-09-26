TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) to announce $224.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.30 million and the highest is $231.65 million. TriMas posted sales of $199.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $864.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $874.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $914.15 million, with estimates ranging from $890.90 million to $937.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.83 million. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in TriMas by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TriMas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TriMas by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TriMas by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in TriMas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

TriMas stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,756. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. TriMas has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

