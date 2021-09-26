Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$52.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Trisura Group to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSU opened at C$44.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$19.88 and a one year high of C$49.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.11.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$86.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

