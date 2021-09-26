True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$7.39 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNT.UN. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

Shares of TSE TNT.UN opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$647.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83. True North Commercial REIT has a 52-week low of C$5.30 and a 52-week high of C$7.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.49%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.