Truist Boosts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $400.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price raised by Truist from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.37% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen cut shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $413.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.84, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $175.78 and a 12 month high of $420.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.