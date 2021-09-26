Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,010,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $583,802,000 after purchasing an additional 680,544 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.00 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

