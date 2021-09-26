TrustSwap (SWAP) Market Cap Hits $92.90 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $92.90 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00002394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00056496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00130581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011942 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044077 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,684,502 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

