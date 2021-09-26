TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.57. TSS shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive services for the planning, design, development and maintenance of mission-critical facilities and information infrastructure as well as integration services. It operates through the Facilities and Systems Integration Services business segments. The Facilities segment comprises of the design, project management, and maintenance of data center and mission-critical business operations.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.