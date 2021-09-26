Tudor Pickering Begins Coverage on Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Fisker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fisker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

Get Fisker alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 0.94. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fisker by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.