Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$52.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TOU. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price objective (up previously from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$50.46.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$43.83 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$15.84 and a 52-week high of C$44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4099995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,308,930.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $644,873.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

