Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $61.08. The company has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 7.83%.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

