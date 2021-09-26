two’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NYSE:TWOA)

TWO’s (NYSE:TWOA) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 27th. TWO had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of TWO’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TWO to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of TWOA stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74. TWO has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.03.
About TWO
two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.