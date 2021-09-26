U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.37. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,846,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,097,000 after purchasing an additional 216,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

