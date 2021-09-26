U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Citigroup upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.