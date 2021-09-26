U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $88.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

