Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UBER. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $46.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.96. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

