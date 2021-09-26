Ubiq One Day Trading Volume Hits $21,772.00 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $10.52 million and $21,772.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,336.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.69 or 0.06937966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.60 or 0.00349825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.40 or 0.01186977 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00109105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00541026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.57 or 0.00513587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00299905 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.