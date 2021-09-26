UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PSP Swiss Property currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PSPSF stock opened at $124.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.60. PSP Swiss Property has a 52 week low of $117.80 and a 52 week high of $136.63.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

