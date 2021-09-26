UGAS Trading Down 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 32.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UGAS has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $789,568.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00132006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042970 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

