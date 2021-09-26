Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. Umbrella Network has a total market capitalization of $27.81 million and $3.33 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000868 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00084133 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 97,437,397 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

