Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.10. Under Armour reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

UAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.32.

NYSE:UAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,469,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

