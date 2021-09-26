Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Unifi worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unifi by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Unifi by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unifi by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Unifi by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE UFI opened at $22.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $413.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.82. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.25 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.