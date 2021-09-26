Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $228.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.39.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.80. 2,908,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,510. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,101,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,213,000 after purchasing an additional 164,493 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after purchasing an additional 334,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

