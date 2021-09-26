uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of uniQure worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Shares of QURE opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. The business had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,993. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QURE. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.46 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.