United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $36,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

Shares of URI stock opened at $356.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $164.31 and a one year high of $364.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

