UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after acquiring an additional 314,995 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $291.22 and a 1 year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

