UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,370 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,506 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $579,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.08. 1,950,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $291.22 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $401.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total transaction of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,396,929. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

