Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $136.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays downgraded Universal Health Services from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.92.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of UHS opened at $144.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.77. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,732 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.