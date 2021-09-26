USDJ Market Capitalization Reaches $14.83 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.83 million and $10.84 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00066992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00100308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,113.69 or 1.00184574 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,921.18 or 0.06788030 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00741186 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

