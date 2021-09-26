Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 37,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,404. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

