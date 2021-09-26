Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pentair were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after purchasing an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,693,000 after purchasing an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,768,000 after purchasing an additional 179,115 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

