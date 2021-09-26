Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 349 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,197,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,798,000 after purchasing an additional 208,523 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 38,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 60.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 187,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $368,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,008. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDP opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.