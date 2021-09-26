Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 548 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 954 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,561,883 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $466,342,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,670,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 41.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,783,000 after acquiring an additional 442,180 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 4.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,462 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,697 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $81.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.98. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $65,260.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock worth $8,103,515 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

