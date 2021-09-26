Van ECK Associates Corp Has $106,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

NYSE CPB opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

