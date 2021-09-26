Van ECK Associates Corp Has $90,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 166.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

