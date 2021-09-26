Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 786 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.4% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

