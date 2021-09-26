Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $85.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $85.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.