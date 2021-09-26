Vantage Consulting Group Inc Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.1% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

