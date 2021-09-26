Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stake Decreased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,644 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Veracyte worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 71,999 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 8.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 44.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veracyte by 25.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $48.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $95,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

