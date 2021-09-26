Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Trading Up 3.8%

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s share price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.81 and last traded at $92.62. Approximately 669 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 236,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTV shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

