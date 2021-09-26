Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

A number of research firms have commented on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 147.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VERI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company had a trading volume of 475,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,089. The firm has a market cap of $841.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67. Veritone has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

