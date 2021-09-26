Verso (NYSE:VRS) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. 1,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 232,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $705.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.49. Verso had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Verso Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verso by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verso by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Verso by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Company Profile (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

