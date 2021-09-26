VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $0.89

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $57.57 million and approximately $32,411.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00066644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00129506 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.95 or 1.00526700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.00 or 0.07106107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.14 or 0.00749695 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,474,189 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.