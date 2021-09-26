VIMworld (VEED) Tops One Day Volume of $59,425.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a total market cap of $49.91 million and approximately $59,425.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00066632 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00056786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00100695 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

