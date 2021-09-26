Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 496.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 813,354 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Vipshop worth $19,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Vipshop by 90.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 981,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after purchasing an additional 467,295 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,916,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $48,264,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 141.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.