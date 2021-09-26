Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Lowered by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.59. 6,461,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,210,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.