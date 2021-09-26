Vistra (NYSE:VST) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NYSE:VST opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vistra by 619.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

