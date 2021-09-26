Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).

VOD opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.44. The stock has a market cap of £31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other news, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total transaction of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12). Also, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

