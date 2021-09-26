Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 172.92 ($2.26).
VOD opened at GBX 113.80 ($1.49) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.44. The stock has a market cap of £31.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
