Volta (NYSE:VLTA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Volta (NYSE:VLTA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Volta in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

VLTA opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. Volta has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $18.33.

Volta Industries Inc provides commerce-centric electric vehicle. Volta Industries Inc, formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, is based in OVERLAND PARK, KS.

