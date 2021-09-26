Wagerr (WGR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,011.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $16,011.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013625 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007827 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00456324 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,495,829 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.